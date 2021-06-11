Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,916 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Knowles worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of KN opened at $19.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $768,805.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,999.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,428.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,983 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

