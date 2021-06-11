Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Short Interest Update

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the May 13th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 792,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KBEVF remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,296. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07. Koios Beverage has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.15.

Koios Beverage Company Profile

Koios Beverage Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company also provides supplements and coffee products. It distributes its products through a network of approximately 4,400 retail locations and Website. The company was formerly known as Super Nova Petroleum Corp.

