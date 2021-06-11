Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Short Interest Update

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the May 13th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 792,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:KBEVF remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,296. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07. Koios Beverage has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.15.
Koios Beverage Company Profile
Featured Story: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Koios Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koios Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.