KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Update

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.43. 13,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,653. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.49. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Danske upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

