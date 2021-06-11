Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Kontoor Brands worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,083,000 after purchasing an additional 411,544 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,329,000 after acquiring an additional 779,773 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,590,000 after buying an additional 1,575,989 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,259,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,146,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,618,000 after buying an additional 458,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,130.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.14.

KTB stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

