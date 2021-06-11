Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.1% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,079,000 after buying an additional 382,043 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 87.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 13.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at $23,023,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

