Krios Trading Down 19.9% This Week (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. Krios has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $173.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Krios coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000802 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $804.08 or 0.02159722 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016353 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.