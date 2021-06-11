Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Metzler

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €77.00 ($90.59) target price by stock analysts at Metzler in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Metzler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Krones presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €81.33 ($95.69).

Shares of KRN opened at €76.10 ($89.53) on Friday. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a fifty-two week high of €79.95 ($94.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

