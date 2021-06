KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Short Interest Update

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KUKAY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 373. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $71.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get KUKA Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.