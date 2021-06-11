Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the May 13th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of KIROY remained flat at $$14.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $17.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

