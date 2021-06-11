Kusama Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. Kusama has a market cap of $3.61 billion and approximately $473.34 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $425.80 or 0.01141835 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00056890 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00165705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00193634 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,299.42 or 1.00022673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002701 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

