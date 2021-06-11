L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.76. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 39,497 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSTR. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $197.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSTR. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 344,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 76,381 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 58.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.