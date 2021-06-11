La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $42.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $46.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

