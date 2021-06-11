LABS Group (LABS) Market Cap Hits $8.87 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $8.87 million and $770,297.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 26% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00060542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00177989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00196182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $459.06 or 0.01223269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,495.85 or 0.99916892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002712 BTC.

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

