LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Short Interest Update

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 395,600 shares, an increase of 980.9% from the May 13th total of 36,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 976,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAIX during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LAIX by 220.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,783 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAIX during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LAIX during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAIX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. 157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,036. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $88.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.81. LAIX has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that LAIX will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LAIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as DongNi English A+ app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

