Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Holdings Lowered by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,460 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Lamar Advertising worth $11,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.61. 1,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,316. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.95. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $107.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

