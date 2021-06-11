Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAMR. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
NASDAQ LAMR opened at $105.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $107.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lamar Advertising
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
