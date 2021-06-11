Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAMR. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $105.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $107.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

