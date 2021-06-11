Lambda Tops 24 Hour Volume of $80.99 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. Lambda has a market cap of $51.12 million and $80.99 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can now be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00059454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00022028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $292.50 or 0.00787306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00086343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00044974 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,487,991,813 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

