Lamden Market Capitalization Tops $6.74 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $52,586.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013532 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000682 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.