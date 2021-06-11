Lancashire (LON:LRE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 626.50 ($8.19). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 622.50 ($8.13), with a volume of 281,600 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRE shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Lancashire from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 893 ($11.67).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 478.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 664.19.

In related news, insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

Lancashire Company Profile (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

