Landbox (LAND) Price Hits $0.0306 on Top Exchanges

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Landbox has traded down 51.6% against the US dollar. Landbox has a market cap of $2.34 million and $173,399.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00055692 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00157561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00192472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.90 or 0.01118445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,376.16 or 1.00031942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002709 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

