Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $62.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 4.69. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $68.31.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

