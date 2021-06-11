Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the May 13th total of 1,116,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Mizuho cut shares of Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Lasertec stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $37.90. 1,043,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,927. Lasertec has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $43.38.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

