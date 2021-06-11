Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will report sales of $120.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.70 million and the lowest is $120.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $100.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $469.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $450.01 million to $479.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $533.30 million, with estimates ranging from $519.88 million to $551.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $47,941.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,441 shares in the company, valued at $236,039.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $186,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,514,529.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,182 shares of company stock worth $4,643,262. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.06.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

