Lauren Bullaro Riker Sells 2,003 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $119,879.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,829.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lauren Bullaro Riker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $63,908.88.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $140,020.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $111,385.60.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.52. The stock had a trading volume of 750,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,670. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.10. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.71.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 11.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 565,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,667,000 after purchasing an additional 56,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,356 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

PCRX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.