Lead Wallet 1-Day Volume Tops $230,886.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $230,886.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00056235 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00156412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00189561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.32 or 0.01115185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,587.77 or 0.99885741 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

