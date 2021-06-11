Lead Wallet (LEAD) Market Cap Achieves $2.39 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $235,421.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00060250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00174351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00197021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.29 or 0.01230743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,140.58 or 0.99959910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002750 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.