Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Down 79.7% in May

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the May 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LEMIF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,188. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23. Leading Edge Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that comprises four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

