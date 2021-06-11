Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.56. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 32,244 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lee Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $172.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.43 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 497.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

