Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740,618 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 9.88% of Leidos worth $1,345,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Leidos by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,086,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $147,873,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Leidos by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,578,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,982,000 after buying an additional 378,768 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Leidos by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,416,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,947,000 after buying an additional 247,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.26. 2,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,784. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

