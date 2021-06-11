Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 149.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,246 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.05% of Lemonade worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMND shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $6,518,920 in the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lemonade stock opened at $101.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.80. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.