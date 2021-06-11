Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 149.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,246 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.05% of Lemonade worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMND shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.
Lemonade stock opened at $101.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.80. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30.
Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lemonade Profile
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.
