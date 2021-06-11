Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Shares Down 2.4%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.44.

About Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF)

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

