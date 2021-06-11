Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Leoni in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Leoni alerts:

Leoni stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.70. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654. Leoni has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.78.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.