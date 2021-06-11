Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of LESL opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.62.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $3,490,744.53. Insiders sold 736,060 shares of company stock valued at $21,136,651 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

