Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LXRX opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $698.84 million, a P/E ratio of -37.23 and a beta of 1.47. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

