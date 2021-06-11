LHT (LHT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a market cap of $150,437.13 and $16.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008069 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000162 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000177 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

