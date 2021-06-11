Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of LSI opened at $107.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.80. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $107.51.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Life Storage will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.