Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) & DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Critical Contrast

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DiamondRock Hospitality and Life Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondRock Hospitality 2 4 4 0 2.20 Life Storage 0 2 4 0 2.67

DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus target price of $8.48, suggesting a potential downside of 18.43%. Life Storage has a consensus target price of $93.33, suggesting a potential downside of 13.15%. Given Life Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Life Storage is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Life Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondRock Hospitality $299.49 million 7.29 -$394.38 million ($0.42) -24.74 Life Storage $616.77 million 13.39 $151.57 million $3.97 27.07

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Life Storage has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Life Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondRock Hospitality -262.15% -30.71% -16.54% Life Storage 25.33% 7.15% 3.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.4% of Life Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Life Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Life Storage beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

