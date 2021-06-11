LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Tops $0.0198 on Major Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $20.39 million and approximately $34,638.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,039,149,182 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,732,168 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

