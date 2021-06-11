Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$84.19. Linamar shares last traded at C$81.99, with a volume of 62,989 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on LNR. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$76.07.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 8.2604825 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.39%.

In related news, Senior Officer Roger Fulton sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total transaction of C$532,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,416. Also, Senior Officer Roxanne Phyllis Rose sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.55, for a total transaction of C$134,471.70. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,884 shares of company stock worth $1,263,281.

Linamar Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

