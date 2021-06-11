Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LECO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $128.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $136.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.82.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.