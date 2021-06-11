Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,639 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Lincoln National worth $13,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,993,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,736,000 after purchasing an additional 471,016 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 602.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 448,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 384,603 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 971,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,856,000 after purchasing an additional 272,103 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 42.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 866,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,951,000 after buying an additional 258,461 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

NYSE:LNC opened at $66.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

