Lindsell Train Ltd Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997,949 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises about 25.8% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lindsell Train Ltd owned approximately 2.23% of Mondelez International worth $1,829,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,486,000 after acquiring an additional 72,457 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $983,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 131,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,766,000 after buying an additional 90,868 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.52. 57,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,698,087. The stock has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.28.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

