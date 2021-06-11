Lindsell Train Ltd Sells 244,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,201,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 244,000 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 13.5% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd owned 0.29% of The Walt Disney worth $959,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,908,706,000 after purchasing an additional 455,393 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.05. 115,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,277,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.63, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.01.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.