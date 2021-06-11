Linear Price Tops $0.0338 (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Linear has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $124.32 million and $17.38 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00059682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00022224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.97 or 0.00796389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00086368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00045052 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,675,981,048 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

