LINKA (LINKA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. LINKA has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $227,220.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00058732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.47 or 0.00775018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00085640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars.

