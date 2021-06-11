Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 443 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,558,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $389.41 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.77 and a twelve month high of $390.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

