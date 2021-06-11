Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Booking by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,810,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Booking by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,324.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,532.83 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,356.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

