Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 302,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,159,000 after acquiring an additional 52,938 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $237.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

