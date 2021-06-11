Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after buying an additional 79,050 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 17,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $188.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $123.09 and a one year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

