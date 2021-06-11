Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH opened at $261.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $155.65 and a 1 year high of $280.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.70.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.69.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,267 shares of company stock worth $2,758,715. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.